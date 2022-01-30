Cassandra Sanchez and Deyvis Orosco They do not hide the happiness brought by the birth of their first son, Milan, on November 17. Along these lines, the commercial manager of the Miss Peru organization shared with her 549,000 Instagram followers some anecdotes about her baby, which includes a tribute to her father-in-law Jhonny Orosco, the late leader of Grupo Néctar, who died on May 13, 2007 in a tragic accident in Argentina.

Milan’s reaction to hearing Deyvis Orosco sing

In her publication, made on January 30, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton said that among the attention that her partner lavished on her during pregnancy was singing to the baby.

“The most beautiful thing you will see today, my heart,” he wrote in the description of the video (without sound) where father and son appear. “Did you know that when Milan was in my belly, Deyvis Orosco would always sing to him and he would start kicking?” added the businesswoman, who days ago came out in defense of the interpreter of “Sorcerer Eyes” and “Love at First Sight”, after a user made a disrespectful comment wishing that the little boy did not look like his father.

The son of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco was born on November 17, 2021. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez/Instagram

“El arbolito” by Jhonny Orosco and his Nectar Group

In the second part of her publication, on Instagram, Cassandra Sánchez makes a special mention of her father-in-law Jhonny Orosco and one of his most emblematic themes, “The little tree”, released in 1997 as part of the album The kings of cumbia.