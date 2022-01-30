Botafogo defeated Bangu 2-0 this Sunday (30), at Nilton Santos Stadium and won their first victory in the 2022 Carioca Championship. Felipe Ferreira, in the first half and Diego Gonçalves, in the second stage, scored the goals of the match, held at the NIlton Santos stadium, broadcast live by Rádio Nacional. With four points, Alvinegro equals Vasco and Flamengo in the table, momentarily leading the championship.

Fogão fans voted and elected the youngster Matheus Nascimento as the Star of the EstrelaBet Match. ⭐⚽ #BetStar pic.twitter.com/l6cSiSK3mR — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 30, 2022

Bangu, who beat Fluminense in their debut, entered the field excited about the possibility of becoming the only team with 100% success. But expectations were soon dashed. At nine minutes, in the wrong ball, Vitinho regained possession for Botafogo and activated Daniel Borges on the right. He advanced to the baseline and crossed low for Felipe Ferreira to complete the first goal.

The hosts continued to put pressure on Bangu’s ball out, but the team from the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro soon began to feel more comfortable on the field and started to create chances. The alvirrubro team reached more than 60% of possession of the ball and took danger mainly in the shot of Lucas Oliveira, of first, that Gatito Fernandez put for a corner.

In the second stage, with the changes in both teams, the game was lukewarm. Who stirred up the match again was forward Erison, who debuted for Botafogo. Just over ten minutes after entering the field, in the 30th minute, he won in the body on the right and crossed to Diego Gonçalves, completely free inside the area, heading with no chance for goalkeeper Paulo Henrique, expanding the score.

Bangu was still in danger, especially with Lucas Duarte and Mateus Nascimento – who even hit Botafogo’s left post -, but could not reduce the disadvantage.

In the next round, Bangu will host Volta Redonda, on Wednesday (2), at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Moça Bonita stadium. The following day, at 6 pm, Botafogo will be the host against Madureira, at Nilton Santos.

