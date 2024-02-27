Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cars | Erling Haaland getting an F1-level hypercar – Valtteri Bottas owns a similar one

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Cars | Erling Haaland getting an F1-level hypercar – Valtteri Bottas owns a similar one

The Mercedes-AMG One is of interest to sports stars.

Football The goal stick of Manchester City, who plays in the English Premier League Erling Haaland is getting a hypercar, a Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) tells.

Haaland and the financial influencer Be Ertvaag will buy the Mercedes-AMG One, described by DN as a monster car, of which only 275 units will be produced.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) says that Ertvaag is one of the biggest car collectors in the country. He is the founder of the investment company Hitecvision.

The price of the luxury sports car, including VAT, is 36 million Norwegian kroner, or a good 3.1 million euros.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland is getting a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. Picture: Mateusz Slodkowski / Zuma

Mercedes tells that its hypercar accelerates from zero to 200 kilometers per hour in just seven seconds and to 300 kilometers per hour in 15.6 seconds.

See also  One dead, at least 15 injured: shots overshadow Chiefs parade after Super Bowl victory

The top speed of the car is 352 kilometers per hour. The technology of F1 cars has been used in the production.

For example The 1.6-liter V6 engine, which produces up to 574 horsepower, is copied almost directly from the F1 car. In addition, the hypercar has four electric motors.

The combined power of the five engines is no less than 1,063 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG One can already be found, among other things, in the Finnish star of Formula 1 Valtteri Bottas from the collection. Bottas got his best game last summer and published an update about it on his Instagram account.

Also Lewis Hamilton and by David Coulthard are said to be hypercar owners.


#Cars #Erling #Haaland #F1level #hypercar #Valtteri #Bottas #owns #similar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mid-engine supercar sprints to 100 faster than Cybertruck

Mid-engine supercar sprints to 100 faster than Cybertruck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result