Cars | Erling Haaland getting an F1-level hypercar – Valtteri Bottas owns a similar one

The Mercedes-AMG One is of interest to sports stars.

Football The goal stick of Manchester City, who plays in the English Premier League Erling Haaland is getting a hypercar, a Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) tells.

Haaland and the financial influencer Be Ertvaag will buy the Mercedes-AMG One, described by DN as a monster car, of which only 275 units will be produced.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) says that Ertvaag is one of the biggest car collectors in the country. He is the founder of the investment company Hitecvision.

The price of the luxury sports car, including VAT, is 36 million Norwegian kroner, or a good 3.1 million euros.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland is getting a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

Mercedes tells that its hypercar accelerates from zero to 200 kilometers per hour in just seven seconds and to 300 kilometers per hour in 15.6 seconds.

The top speed of the car is 352 kilometers per hour. The technology of F1 cars has been used in the production.

For example The 1.6-liter V6 engine, which produces up to 574 horsepower, is copied almost directly from the F1 car. In addition, the hypercar has four electric motors.

The combined power of the five engines is no less than 1,063 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG One can already be found, among other things, in the Finnish star of Formula 1 Valtteri Bottas from the collection. Bottas got his best game last summer and published an update about it on his Instagram account.

Also Lewis Hamilton and by David Coulthard are said to be hypercar owners.