And grass is green. But due to the bizarre modern world, it is worth mentioning that this tickled Corvette takes the Cybertruck in the sprint.

It is well known that electric cars are especially good at sprinting. Now it's a matter of surprise if you can make a blisteringly fast sprint with an 'unexpected' car. Tesla always manages to amaze with how fast their fastest models sprint. The fact that you can now go from 0 to 100 in 2.6 seconds with a Cybertruck is really bizarre. That's 0.1 seconds off a friggin' Bugatti Veyron (and Chiron)! And even recent cars such as the McLaren 720S and Chevrolet Corvette C8, whose sprint time of around 2.9 seconds is nothing to be ashamed of, have to lose out to the pickup.

Hennessey H700

As a Corvette owner, total humiliation threatens. Because even if you have the new Corvette C8 with the Z51 package (490 hp), you have to recognize your superior at every traffic light to a pickup that seems to come from a PlayStation 1 game. What a world we live in. There is now a solution for that, thanks to Hennessey.

The American tuner and super-fast car builder presents the H700 package for the Chevrolet Corvette C8. The normal one, not the Z06. Let's start with the test against the Cybertruck: has the problem been solved? See for yourself.

700 hp

This is because the Chevrolet Corvette gets a lot of extra horsepower. Knowing that it concerns the Hennessey H700: three guesses how many. Almost good: it is 708 hp and 865 Nm. This even trumps a standard Z06 with its 670 hp. Of course, its 5.5 liter V8 with flat crankshaft from the C8.R is a bit more exotic, but the LT V8 from the C8 is wonderfully old-fashioned simple.

Compressor

Especially because the simple 'old-fashioned' American way of adding horsepower has also been used by Hennessey: the brand has fitted a compressor to the Corvette. You also get an improved intercooler, a catback exhaust, adjustments in the ECU so that the engine better understands its extra power (and produces slightly more power) and a transmission that has also been adjusted to be better calibrated with the upgrades. A nice total package and therefore enough to sprint out of the contemporary version of a pickup. Keep your pride with your Corvette. Until you come across a Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Sapphire, of course.

Decals and rims

You will also receive a set of rims, stickers and an exhaust with valve control from Hennessey. The car on which the Hennessey H700 is based for these pictures is the convertible. Highly recommended to hear that supercharger howl better.

