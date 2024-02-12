The Mexican tycoon Carlos Slimone of the 10 richest in the world, denied this Monday having benefited from the leftist government Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during which his fortune increased to exceed the 100 billion dollars, according to analysts.

“I don't see what benefits this government has given me (…) or what benefits we have given it,” Slim said during an extensive press conference, in which he gave a historical review of his investments and the construction of his fortune.

The businessman, 84 years old and of Lebanese origin, argued that of all the public works carried out during the López Obrador governmenthis companies were only commissioned to build one of the seven stages of the tourist Mayan Train, one of the president's emblematic works.



“Of the seven stages of the Mayan Train we have 2 (…) and of that stage we did not build the viaduct or the station,” said the magnate, whose construction companies in Mexico and Spain invoiced about 5,000 million dollars last year. in which public works in

Mexico does not “look,” he assured.

The Mayan Train, whose original budget was estimated at around 8.7 billion dollars, would have ultimately cost around 30 billion. according to calculations by the NGO Mexican Institute of Competitiveness (IMCO).

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Last December, a Bloomberg study indicated that Slim's fortune surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time, driven mainly by a strengthening of the Mexican currency, with which its assets increased by $27 billion in 2023.

Most of Slim's income comes from telecommunications giant América Móvil, present throughout Latin America, but which collects almost 40% of its income in Mexican pesos, according to Bloomberg data.



Slim also maintains a long and cordial relationship with President López Obrador, who has referred to him as his “friend” and as “a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country.”

In this regard, the magnate assured that he has some “differences” with López Obrador that he would like to talk about, but “being the president I am saving them for when he comes out,” he stated. “Some I'll tell you, some we can talk about (…) but they are cordial discussions,” he added.

