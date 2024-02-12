Diego Fernando Herazo is ready for his first international experience. The forward, trained in the minor divisions of Medellín, then went through Bucaramanga, Equidad, Millonarios and Tolima, where he managed to play on the first date of the League.

Herazo, 28 years old, also had a stint in B, in Valledupar and Cúcuta. He says goodbye, for now, to Colombian football, with a record of 71 goals in 234 games, including all official competitions.

The attacker born in Condoto was presented this Monday by his new club, San Lorenzo de Almagro. The Argentine team retains 100 percent of its sporting rights and signed Herazo a three-year contract.

Diego Herazo in his presentation in San Lorenzo.

Herazo, at the outset, sent a message to his new coach, Rubén Darío Insúa: “I am motivated to start now and I think I come prepared. If I have to play, I'll give everything. I come from a preseason with Tolima and I have all the capacity to give everything if the teacher takes me into account,” he said.

A high point: why Herazo is compared to Lukaku

From the outset, they put a high point on Herazo so that he can begin to perform. The Argentine press began to describe him, when his signing for San Lorenzo was rumored, as the 'Colombian Lukaku'.

Romelu Lukaku, a 30-year-old Belgian striker, currently plays for Roma in Italy, on loan from Chelsea. The similarity, for now, is physical, although both are very powerful attackers.

Herazo did not talk about the alleged similarity and is focused on performing with his new club. “I am happy to arrive at a club as big as San Lorenzo. I have great expectations of being able to help the club to be in the positions it deserves and contribute all my ability to that,” he declared.

