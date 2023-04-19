It’s a real tax, if you don’t pay the tax bill it’s just a matter of time: you don’t get away from stamp duty and super stamp: what you need to know

Among the expenses to maintain a car, one of the most discussed and undoubtedly recurring is the one next to the item “car tax“. Its cost in fact depends directly on the power of the vehicle, in other words the greater the power of the engine the higher the cost will be. The car tax is a tax linked to the possession and not to the circulation of the means for which it must be paid even if the car is not usedand this is one of the reasons that make car tax one of the most indigestible taxes for the Italian motorist.

How often do you pay car tax — The car tax is a tax a annual cadence to be paid, net of exceptions, from the first to the last day in which you are the holder of a vehicle registered in the PRA, the Public vehicle registration. It must be paid by the last day of the month following the expiry month, so to be clear a car tax that expires on April 30th must be paid by May 31st. The exception is Lombardy, region for which the one-month extension only applies to a one-year vehicle; from the second year onwards, however, the road tax must be paid within the month of enrollment.

Who pays the car tax — See also Dakar | De Villiers hits a motorcyclist: penalty of 5 minutes If you buy anew carWhen is the stamp duty paid? The first tax of the life of the car must be paid by the last day of the month of registration, if it occurs in the last ten days of the month, payment can be deferred to the following month without incurring penalties. buying aused car oa km 0 instead the buyer is responsible for the payment of the stamp duty from the date of the transfer of ownership, he has no responsibility for payments made or not made before.

In case of leased car, usufruct or sale with retention of title is required to pay the car tax whoever, at the expiry of the deadline for payment, turns out to be the user, usufructuary or purchaser with agreement of retention of title. If the car is a long term rental the same principle applies: the car tax is paid by the person who is the user at the Pra even if in fact it is the rental company that pays, which then spreads the tax into the monthly rental fees.

Where to pay the car tax — There are several ways to pay car tax. You can proceed online through telematic channels (for example on the Aci portal) or at one of the authorized collection points in the area. Generally, tobacconists allow the payment of the car tax, it is the most immediate alternative solution to the balance on the internet. There is no obligation to carry the receipt with you, by car: the police, carabinieri or financial police do not check the payment of the stamp duty, it is the region that carries out the checks. And no, neither speed camera nor Tutor check if you are up to date with the payment of the fee. See also The decision is in the hands of Jude Bellingham

How much is the car tax — The amount of the tax comes from two factors: there environmental class and the power of the vehicle marked in the booklet at point P.2. If the datum contains a decimal this should not be considered, therefore the approximation never takes place by excess. In case of LPG, methane, electric or hydrogen vehicles only the power counts, not the environmental class.

The problem in defining the cost of the car tax is that each region applies its own rate. With the same vehicle, engine, fuel supply or pollutant class, two motorists from as many regions do not necessarily pay the same amount. Indicativelythus excluding regional differences in tariffs, lo pattern and this:

Euros 0 : 3 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.5 euros for each kW

: 3 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.5 euros for each kW Euro 1 : 2.9 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.35 euros for each kW

: 2.9 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.35 euros for each kW Euro 2 : 2.8 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.2 euros for each kW

: 2.8 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.2 euros for each kW Euros 3 : 2.7 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.05 euros for each kW

: 2.7 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 4.05 euros for each kW Euros 4, Euros 5 or Euros 6: 2.58 euros per kW up to 100 kW, for the excess amount it is necessary to add 3.87 euros for each kW. See also Stove football: highs, lows and rumors of signings of Pumas for the Clausura 2022

To the figures that come out of the multiplications it is necessary to add, if necessary, the super bubble introduced by the Monti government more than ten years ago to deal with the sovereign debt crisis: the cost of road tax thus increases exponentially for very powerful cars, i.e. – by law – those which exceed 185 kW. Each kW exceeding the quota of 185 kW costs 20 euros, therefore, for example, a car with 200 kW will pay 350 euros more than the figure calculated with the scheme seen above. The surtax of the superbollo – to be paid separately from the “traditional” stamp, through F24 – it decreases 5, 10 and 15 years after the construction date of the vehicle, until it disappears completely after 20 years.

What about electric cars? — Each region provides more or less substantial discounts for the tax on electric or hybrid cars. Most of the time, cars with only electric motors do not pay road tax for 5 years from registration, then have discounted rates, while “on tap” hybrids – plug-ins – do not pay it for 3 years, after which even they get discounts. But being specific initiatives it is always better to get information in the channels of the region of residence.