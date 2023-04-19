New SEGA Mega Drive games are available on Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Subscribers can play Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman and Flicky starting today – 19 April 2023 – on Nintendo Switch. You can see the dedicated trailer below.

Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition is an improved version of Street Fighter 2 and adds the new Champion and Hyper modes. Also available are mirror matches, 11 speed settings, Group Battle and the ability to play as M. Bison, Balrog, Sagat and Vega.

Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action title in which the player has nine different helmets at his disposal, each with special powers. It offers over 100 levels of platforming challenges.

Flicky stars the famous supporting character from Sonic the Hedgehog. In this arcade title, players control Flicky as he collects smaller birds and protects them from the cat Tiger.

Finally, there is Pulseman, a side-scrolling game developed by GameFreak and set in the distant future of 2015 (it was the distant future back then). As Pulseman, you’ll have to stop Doc Waruyama from conquering the galaxy by venturing into different cities and hacking computers.

