We are close to having “Doctor Strange 2″ in theaters around the world, after so many months full of expectations. Although there were some leaked details, a new video has circulated on the internet with alleged cameos that we will see in the final cut. However, Marvel has taken advantage of the hype and has released a new promotional trailer, in which Captain Carter springs into action.

In the clip we see that stranger is escorted before the court of the Illuminati, a powerful group of heroes that would be led by the Professor X. When he is in front of them, and just after the protagonist is introduced by Baron Mordo, we see that a shield with the British flag goes towards him and dangerously bounces before being embedded in a wall.

With this, it would be possible to glimpse that the Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) from “What if…?” he would be one of the members of the Illuminati, along with other variants of some of the most famous heroes we have seen. But it is not yet known who they will be and how many there will be.

In addition, Charles Xavier says they want to know “what kind of Doctor Strange” is their new ‘prisoner’, since it is already known that we will have at least more than one Stephen in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Will they all be good?

On the other hand, a revelation that leaves this trailer is that Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will unleash all her power, since we can even see Wanda with blood on her face and making everything around her explode.

The Scarlet Witch shines in a new TV spot for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

How much is “Doctor Strange 2″ released?

To the delight of fans, “Doctor Strange 2” will have premiere functions from this Wednesday, May 4, in certain locations. Meanwhile, its official launch will take place on Friday the 6th of this month.