More than a thousand women have already reported to the silicone clinic in the Amsterdam UMC with complaints that no one can properly explain. Such as fatigue, pain and hair loss. They think it is because of their implants. But there is debate about this among doctors. Where do those complaints come from? And is the fear justified?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Presentation: Lucas Brouwers Guests: Martine Kamsma & Sander Voormolen Editing and editing: Elze van Driel