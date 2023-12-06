Going to the movies is more than just watching a movie. For years, collectors have seen this place as a way to expand their passion for certain franchises, and one of the most sought-after products is popcorn boxes. It is so Wonka Already in theaters, it has been revealed what the products related to this film look like.

Through social networks, users have revealed what the Wonka popcorn offered by Cinépolis looks like at the moment. This collectible features a design inspired by the famous chocolatier’s hat.who this time is played by Timothée Chalamet in a prequel that shows us how this character became the candy legend that we all know.

Although at the moment the price of the palomera has not been revealed for the general public, we know that the dynamics of purchasing one of these products has not changed. This means that anyone can acquire this collectible. However, only one customer will be able to purchase one unit. Likewise, there will not be any type of pre-sale, so you will have to go to Cinépolis starting today to purchase your palomera.

Like many collectibles, palomeras have been victims of resales, where people acquire a huge amount of products in one way or another, only to offer them to the public at an exorbitant price. While Cinépolis has done everything possible to remedy this, it is still possible to find these products on sites like Mercado Libre, and if you want to get one, you will have to spend a lot of money.

It may sound like blasphemy, but I don’t like the food that movie theaters offer. I’m not even a fan of popcorn, so the obsession with obtaining popcorn and other similar products is something that has eluded me for years, and this will surely continue for a long time.

Via: SDP News