In the midst of a funeral procession with white balloons and the pain of his family, neighbors and friends, the last goodbye was said to Camila Gómez, the girl who was murdered after going to a neighbor's house to spend an afternoon at the pool in Taxco, Mexico.

According to the autopsy carried out on the minor and revealed by Camila's uncle, the girl would have died from strangulation: We are devastated, they killed my niece, they kidnapped her, they tortured her, because it was drowning, it was strangulation, they already did the autopsy and the strangled,” he told 'Nmás'.

In the middle of the funeral procession, Camila's mother, Magui Díaz, gave a few farewell words: I'm going to let you go mommy, you're not going to be mine like always, I want you to be calm and help me find peace of mind. Please help me from going crazy.”

In the midst of several interviews with the Mexican media, Camila's mother assured that she trusted Ana Rosa and that her daughters were friends: “It's not my fault, I have always taken care of my daughter and not only do I have one, I have three, no. It's my fault. I was always aware of them and people who know me know it; “or I just trusted her friend,” she said.

The woman even assured that Ana Rosa's daughter also went to her house to play: “My girl loved her, my girl's only sin was loving that girl too much.”

Regarding what happened with the lynching of Ana Rosa and two other men, Magui Díaz said that she did not agree with the community taking this woman out of her home and beating her to death.

“I wasn't even there, it wasn't what I wanted. For the person who is saying, I wanted her alive so that she could suffer the same time as me, but she was rotting in prison, for what she did to a girl who “All he did was love his daughter.”

Regarding the other two men, the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of Guerrero, identified as Axel Alejandro and Alfredo 'N', 21 and 18 years old and were transferred to the Iguala hospital, where they are reported as stable.

The clinical report indicates that one of them has a fracture in the skull and another has a double fracture in one of his arms.