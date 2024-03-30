They played like never before and lost like always, that is the summary of the Matchday 13 match of Club Puebla when they received Tigres UANL where they lost 2-3, at the end of the match in a press conference the technical director of the Strip, Andres Carevicshowed his annoyance at the result and the decision of the central referee to annul a penalty in favor of his team in the final stretch of the match, which could have been the tie for the team.
Despite the defeat, the coach congratulated his players for their performance.
“Unfortunately we couldn't get points against a great rival, but what happened in the game were situations that made us feel a little affected”
– Andrés Carevic.
The Argentine coach highlighted the player's good work Alberto Herrerawho in this match scored in favor of the Puebla team, opening the scoring, without detracting from the performance of the other players who also made an effort.
On the other hand, he mentioned that on this occasion there was a change in the offense and defense which prevented the cats from scoring in the first half, but those areas will be reinforced to reduce errors.
Unfortunately, despite having played a good game, the San Nicolás de los Garza team came back to get the three points. In this way, the camotero team remains last in the general classification with only 5 points out of a possible 39, the result of only one victory, two draws and 10 losses.
