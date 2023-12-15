The injured Jairo Izquierdo and Jony Rodríguez have a high chance of being at Cartagena-Burgos tomorrow, Saturday (Cartagonova, 6:30 p.m.). The main unknown of the albinegro team is the attacker Juanjo Narváez, who has been suffering from discomfort during the week and is very likely to join the absences due to injury of Arnau Solá and Kiko Olivas. The match, Efesé's last at home in 2023, would place the locals just 2 points away from safety in case of victory.

The Cartagena coach insisted this Friday, in the preview, that the good results of recent weeks (five days in a row without losing) allow them to “get oxygen”, that they are “relatively happy” but “the classification is still limiting.” Julián Calero recalled that this is not the time to be carried away by the current of optimism, since Efesé occupies the penultimate position, they have salvation 5 points away and two slips (against Burgos and Huesca, next Thursday) would throw them for the embroider this good moment before the Christmas holidays.

«Now we have to have much more confidence, but that does not mean being confident. “We have to keep our feet on the ground and if we take out the bills from the milkmaid, the jug falls to the ground and goodbye to everything.” Calero acknowledged that the goal set in the locker room is “to get to the Christmas break alive.” For this reason, he invited the media and fans not to think about the January transfer market yet. «What happens is undetectable. We will do the math when the time comes. “No one is ruled out.”

For the Albinegro coach, tomorrow's game, Saturday, is special. Calero led Burgos for three seasons, from 2020 to 2023, with promotion to Second, comfortable permanence and the fight for the promotion phase to First, with leadership included, as the main achievements. «It is my second home and I was even a town crier at the festivities. It will be very special, but we have to compete to beat them. “I have changed Cid Campeador for Aníbal Barca, so now my warriors are Hannibal's and we are going to the death with elephants.”