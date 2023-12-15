Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Press Split

An “incomparable mosaic” can be found in a 2,000-year-old townhouse from ancient Rome that was only discovered in 2018. The attraction should also delight visitors in 2024.

Rome – In the spring of the new year, tourists in Rome can marvel at a new sight. Because then a 2,000-year-old, ancient Roman town house will be opened to the public. An “unforgettable mosaic” made of shells, marble and precious glass awaits visitors there.

The work of art shows three large ships heading toward a fortified coastal city. This suggests that the owner of the villa returned home victorious from a battle. It is likely that he was a senator. This is indicated by lead pipes on the walls. These probably showed “spectacular water features” that entertained the senator’s visitors.

“Authentic treasure” – sensational find in Rome also inspires the Minister of Culture

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano describes the building as an “authentic treasure”. Ancient Rome still inspires many people around the world today and brings many tourists to the city. But also in In Germany you can find relics from the time of Roman rule.

This mosaic will be admired by enthusiastic visitors next year. © AFP/Italian Ministry of Culture

The ministry said the mosaic was “extraordinary” because of the chronology and complexity of the scenes depicted. Additionally, white stucco of “highest quality” was found in the next room.

Roman villa only discovered in 2018: Additional rooms still need to be uncovered

The walls, which subsequently turned out to be a multi-story house, were discovered by archaeologists in 2018. Not all rooms have been uncovered yet. Nevertheless, the building should be made “open to the public as quickly as possible,” explains Alfonsina Russo, head of the Colosseum’s archaeological park. She speaks of one of the most impressive places in ancient Rome.

The find confirms historical sources which describe that residences of large Roman senatorial families were located in the northwestern area of ​​the Palatine Hill, one of the city's hills. The villa is also an example of “luxuria”, the display of wealth and rank through magnificent villas and lifestyle.