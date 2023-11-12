The disappointment of the final loss in the Maracana did not deprive the Boca fans of having their New Year’s Eve party in the candy box. There was, at times, a championship atmosphere. Bass drums, trumpets, balloons, curtains.

And the team, this time, did not miss the appointment. More: he brought a certain amount of extra drama to a game that seemed to be dying into inconsequentiality. With a goal Miguel Merentiel At 44′ into the second half, Now, it even has -few, it is true- mathematical chances of advancing in the League Cup.

(Luis Díaz receives a tremendous ovation: see the emotional moment he experienced in Liverpool; video)

(Luis Díaz, with minutes in Liverpool’s win before traveling to the Colombian National Team)

Great tribute

It was not the celebration that the fans imagined at the beginning of this month, but the close victory over Leprosy served, at least, so that the Boca fan could say goodbye to the year at home with a slight but well-deserved smile.

The team, it is clear, still has a lot to improve. In all sectors. But he showed attitude, desire, commitment. And he had, in turn, the share of fortune that he lacked in other games.

In the end, a wall by Merentiel with the entered Saralegui ended in a foul by Balzi inside the area against the Beast, who punished from 12 steps down to give the victory to Boca in a Bombonera to bursting.

The people supported the team in a difficult moment and Boca, in its own way, responded. Advíncula was the most applauded and there was also a seat for Chiquito Romero, Nicolás Figal and Miguel Merentiel, the hero of Boca’s victory over Newell’s. The next time the members step foot in the Temple will be to elect their new representatives. That will be another final.



The Nation, Argentina

GDA

(‘Intense perreo’: van Aert, captured at a tremendous party before the Giro de Rigo; video)