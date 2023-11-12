Monday, November 13, 2023, 00:44



The name of the day in Spanish sports was Pedro Acosta. And logically in the paddock of the Malaysian Sepang circuit everyone talked about him and the future he has ahead of him in MotoGP. The one who focused the most on analyzing his figure was Marc Márquez, a reference and living legend of Spanish motorcycling. «I am not the new Marc Márquez. “I am the new Pedro Acosta,” the Puerto de Mazarrón pilot said yesterday. That’s why they asked the Cervera rider, eight-time world champion (six in MotoGP).

«I won’t put any labels, because I have always hated him. Each pilot has his era. Every driver has his years and every driver has his moment. Nobody is the ‘anti’. Each one has his seasons, his years, until another comes. And it is sport. Nobody is eternal. Doohan had his time, Rossi had his time, Lorenzo, Stoner had his time… Then I arrived and now others will arrive. Quartararo, Bagnaia, Acosta have arrived… And there will be one of these who is going to win many world championships in MotoGP, the one who does things best is the one who is going to win them,” Marc Márquez said yesterday in Sepang.

And, of course, he praised Acosta. «I put a tweet in his first race in Moto3. I was at home, because he was injured. And I said: ‘Pedro is good, he is very good.’ And he is proving it, the numbers speak for themselves. One can aim in many ways, one can achieve specific results, as happens and has happened in the past. But when you win when it’s your turn to win, score when it’s your turn to score, when you don’t waste time and go for the job, that’s when the results speak. “Pedro will give a lot to talk about in MotoGP and he can, and I believe, that he will mark an era in MotoGP,” he said.

Jorge Lorenzo has a similar opinion, who yesterday asked Acosta, in a live broadcast they shared on DAZN, to “never” change his way of being. “I would tell you not to change because success weakens you, success softens you and can make you settle and not continue working,” the former Balearic pilot began by saying. «I think it won’t happen to you because you have very clear ideas. Do not change your way of facing life, the discipline you have, the hard work that makes you unique in that too, as your personality also makes you unique, the naturalness that you have, above all, that there is, for me, no pilot “Just as natural as you are, it sets you apart a lot, you make me laugh a lot in interviews,” said the three-time MotoGP champion.

Congratulations in the Region



In the Region of Murcia, meanwhile, congratulations to Acosta continued throughout the day. Former cyclist Alejandro Valverde wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter). «Pride of the pilots of the Region of Murcia. Congratulations to Pedro Acosta for his Moto2 world champion title and to Fermín Aldeguer for his victory in Malaysia this past morning.

One of the first to applaud the Mazarron native was the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras. «The world already has a new Moto2 champion and he is from the Region of Murcia. Congratulations Pedro Acosta for this victory that adds to an unstoppable career of successes,” highlighted the regional leader. The regional vice president and leader of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, joined. «Pedro Acosta, you are a source of pride for the Region. “Congratulations champion!” wrote Antelo.

«We celebrate the triumph of our intrepid rider Pedro Acosta as 2023 Moto2 champion! With his unique skill, he becomes the first rider to win the championship in three different categories: Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup (2020), Moto3 (2021) and now Moto2,” they indicated from the Mazarrón City Council, with its mayor Gaspar Campillo. to the head.

Real Murcia, CAP Ciudad de Murcia, UCAM and the Local Police of Murcia joined in these congratulations, in which CD Bala Azul could not be missing, a modest soccer team from Puerto de Mazarrón that Pedro Acosta has always supported. and his entire family. «We want to congratulate Pedro Acosta for the Moto2 world championship. “Congratulations, countryman!”, they pointed out from the official X account of the team that plays its matches at the Municipal de Playasol. Numerous fans and lovers of motorcycling made Acosta a trend on social networks throughout the day.