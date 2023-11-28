Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 16:48



Since the arrival of migrants to Italy skyrocketed in September, taking it to the limit, the European Commission has toughened its position on irregular migration and is preparing to take measures to stop it. This Tuesday, Brussels has proposed toughening the legal framework of the European Union (EU) to combat migrant trafficking, which is blamed for the more than 24,000 deaths and disappearances that have occurred in the Mediterranean since 2014. The Community Executive’s plan passes due to greater prosecution of these crimes and the increase in prison sentences, which will rise to 15 years in prison, compared to the current 8.

The proposal, which will have to be debated by Member States and the European Parliament before its final adoption, also includes improving the jurisdictional reach of European countries, so that it applies to ships that sink in international waters. In this way, “it is intended to specifically pursue migrant smuggling networks” and it is stressed that the activity of NGOs that carry out the search and rescue of migrants “should not be criminalized.”

In this crusade against migrant trafficking mafias, it is essential to “strengthen the capacities and resources of European countries.” Brussels urges giving national authorities the necessary resources to ensure the effective prevention, investigation and prosecution of these illegal activities. In parallel, the community institution is committed to data collection and the exchange of information between Member States to improve the fight against these mafias.