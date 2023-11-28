The novel of Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues after they broke up more than a year ago. In Spain, new details continue to emerge of the turbulent relationship that ended in June

The first hypothesis that was given about the separation of the Barranquilla woman and the Spaniard was due to his alleged infidelity with Clara Chía, a 24-year-old girl, who is currently his girlfriend.

Shakira was not betrayed by Clara Chía but by Anna Kaiser

As revealed by the Spanish program Gossip don’t like, Shakira was not deceived by the 24-year-old, but by a person who was part of her closest circle: “Who she least imagined,” they revealed.

The panelist Adrian Toval revealed that Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Anna Kaiser, the Colombian’s trainer and choreographer. News that resonated with the program’s viewers.

“It is said that behind those training a deep betrayal was hidden by Anna that involves Gerard Piqué,” the woman began by saying.

In addition, he explained that Piqué was seen in an exclusive nightclub in Barcelona with Shakira’s choreography, while the artist was preparing her presentation at the 2020 Super Bowl.

“Witnesses revealed that they kissed throughout the night regardless of whether they were seen“Toval said.

And he added: “According to our informants in Barcelona, ​​two witnesses to a party in a reserved and luxurious place say that that night There was his group of friends with several women drinking and having fun, and in that group was Shakira’s trainer, Anna Kaiser.”

Finally, he speculated that the relationship between Anna Kaiser and Shakira broke down after Gerard Piqué’s infidelity: “Although nothing was ever said, Anna no longer shares images with Shakira on Instagram and the singer “He said in an interview for Billboard that he had not trained for more than a year.”

