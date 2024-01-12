The British Navy reported today that a missile fired at a ship off the coast of Yemen hit the water without causing any casualties or damage.in the first attack in the Red Sea since the US and the United Kingdom attacked positions of the Yemeni Houthi rebels this morning.

The British Navy's Commercial Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said in an alert that the missile was launched at a ship that was about 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden and hit the water about 400-500 meters away from the ship.

(Also read: Who are Yemen's Houthi rebels and why did the US and UK attack them?).

In addition, The attack was followed “by three small boats”, according to the UKMTOwhich indicated that the captain of the ship reported that there have been no victims or material damage and that the ship is heading to the next port of call.

EFE