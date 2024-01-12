You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Members of the Yemeni coast guard travel on patrol in the Red Sea.

The missile was launched at a ship that was about 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden.
The British Navy reported today that a missile fired at a ship off the coast of Yemen hit the water without causing any casualties or damage.in the first attack in the Red Sea since the US and the United Kingdom attacked positions of the Yemeni Houthi rebels this morning.
The British Navy's Commercial Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said in an alert that the missile was launched at a ship that was about 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden and hit the water about 400-500 meters away from the ship.
In addition, The attack was followed “by three small boats”, according to the UKMTOwhich indicated that the captain of the ship reported that there have been no victims or material damage and that the ship is heading to the next port of call.
EFE
E F
