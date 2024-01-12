In the United States, daylight saving time (DTS) begins on the second Sunday in March. Every year Americans set their clocks forward one hour in order to make the most of sunlight, save energy and benefit the economy. The measure, which dates back to 1918, is adopted in most of the country, although there are some states that do not participate in the time change.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2 AM, Americans must turn their clocks forward one hour to begin daylight saving time 2024, which ends on November 3, when the clocks go back and return to standard time, also known as winter time.

In the early hours of March 10, daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States.

Does the time change apply to the entire United States?



Almost the entire country undergoes the temporary adjustment twice a yearHowever, Hawaii and much of Arizona are not governed by the time change. Neither do the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Will the change to daylight saving time continue in the United States?



The time change measure was first implemented in 1918, during the First World War. Over the years this was adjusted and since 1966, with the Uniform Time Act, the time change was standardized in almost the entire territory of the United States. However, For several years there has been a conversation about eliminating the adjustmentand.

“State legislatures continue to grapple with the vexing and multifaceted state policy questions surrounding the biannual clock change. Nearly every state has considered legislation in recent years that would put the state permanently on standard time or daylight saving time.” explains the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL, for its acronym in English).

According to the NGO, since 2015, at least 450 bills and resolutions have been presented in practically all states to leave a single schedule all year round.

“Over the past five years, 19 states have enacted laws or passed resolutions to establish year-round daylight saving time, if Congress would allow such a change, and in some cases, if surrounding states enact the same legislation. Since federal law does not currently allow full-time daylight saving time, Congress would have to act before states could adopt changes“, indicates the association.