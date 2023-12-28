Rayados is looking forward to 2023 being over, as this has been a year of terror for the club. In addition to the fact that the sporting results for the royal team were depressing, now that the team intends to clean up its squad, the path is not being easy at all, since all its discards refuse to leave the team, since no one inside or Outside Mexico they want to match the salaries they receive within the team in northern Mexico.
For more news on Liga MX transfers
This fact has Monterrey naturally dry in the market, the Rayados have not been able to close a single signing despite already having a month-long break. The priority of the board is to renew the attack, but the continuity of Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre does not allow the royals to seek the signature of the forwards they want, this being the case, there are options for their desired signings to get out of hand, as it seems will be the case with Brandon Vázquez, who is one step away from the Premier League.
It is reported that Cincinnati FC and Brentford of the Premier League are in open negotiations for the transfer of Vázquez in this winter market. The English club values the departure of Ivan Toney and wants the 25-year-old United States national team to take his place in the squad. The Rayados de Monterrey are not in a position to bid for the scorer, as they have neither a place within the squad nor an untrained spot in Mexico to strongly seek his signing.
#Brian #Vázquez #reject #Rayados #Premier #League
Leave a Reply