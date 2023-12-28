Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 12:04

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorized the extension of the use of the National Force in three situations. The ordinances were published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (28).

The first of them extends the use of the National Force in support of Ibama, “in inspection and repression actions against illegal deforestation and other environmental crimes, and combating forest fires and burning, in the area that comprises the Legal Amazon, in activities and services essential to the preservation of public order and the safety of people and property, on an episodic and planned basis, for 90 days, in the period from January 1st to March 30th, 2024”.

In another act, the ministry also extends for 90 days the use of the National Force in support of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), in environmental protection actions in ICMBio's areas of activity, in the Legal Amazon region, with emphasis on in combating deforestation, illegal extraction of minerals and wood, invasion of federal areas and combating vegetation fires. The period covered is from January 2nd to March 31st, 2024.

Finally, an extension of the deadline for the use of the National Force in support of the State of Amazonas, in Operation Arpão I (Médio Solimões), was authorized. The Force's role will be in actions to combat organized crime, drug trafficking and environmental crimes, in the Rio Negro and Solimões riverbed, for 90 days, from January 4th to April 1st, 2024.