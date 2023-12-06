admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 06/12/2023 – 13:16

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, expects the signing of the Mercosur agreement with the European Union “very soon”. “Our expectation is to be able to sign the Association Agreement very soon”, declared Vieira in a speech during the Common Market Council Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro.

Vieira defended that the Association Agreement with the European Union “has an unequivocal strategic dimension” for Mercosur, reinforcing the identity of the South American bloc “as a global economic actor”.

“The Agreement will be a turning point not only in the bi-regional relationship but also in the economic dynamics of the two regions. We are laying the foundations for the integration of production chains on both sides, and in both directions. There are gains to be made by Mercosur economies in the European market, both to expand exports and also to acquire technologies that should improve our competitiveness”, argued Vieira.

According to him, the negotiators paid attention to the need to adapt the Mercosur economies to the new context introduced by the agreement with the European bloc.

“The trade opening promoted by the Mercosur-European Union Agreement was designed and negotiated to give our economic actors the necessary time to prepare. Especially in the most recent negotiating stage, we were careful to expand the safeguards for the implementation of the commitments assumed in the Agreement”, said the Brazilian minister.