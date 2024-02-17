Brazil is experiencing an explosion of dengue cases. The tropical disease transmitted by the dreaded mosquito Aedes aegypti and that causes fever, muscle pain and, in the worst case, bleeding and death, it has placed half the country in a state of alarm. So far this year, there have already been more than 530,000 cases and 90 deaths, the worst data in 40 years. The South American giant has become the first country in the world that, to face this health crisis, incorporates a dengue vaccine to those offered by public health. The immunization campaign has started this week. Rio de Janeiro administered the first injections this Thursday in Barra de Guaratiba, a peripheral neighborhood surrounded by beaches, rivers and mangroves that has the largest focus of dengue in the city.

The neighbors were surprised this morning by the cloud of photographers and the media expectation, which was reminiscent of the arrival of the first vaccines against Covid-19. On a terrace by the sea, Pauliane Soares, 32, was the first to receive the puncture in her arm. “It has been a very big surprise. They called me yesterday and told me that they had selected me. I have never had dengue, but I know people who died from dengue, I am very happy. Now I feel much safer,” she confessed, smiling.

The dengue vaccine is already present in some countries, but for tourists traveling to risk areas, and in most cases, it is paid.

The dengue vaccine is already present in some countries, but for tourists traveling to risk areas, and in most cases, it is paid. The Brazilian authorities purchased six million doses of a vaccine from the Japanese laboratory Takeda, which will allow three million people to be immunized (two doses are needed). It is the most that the company offered, but little for a giant of more than 210 million inhabitants, so for the moment the priority is children aged 10 and older and the 521 cities with the highest incidence of cases. Four states and more than 40 cities declared a state of emergency in recent weeks. Among them, Rio de Janeiro, which this Thursday began vaccinating the population.

In reality, Soares and the rest of those immunized this first day in Rio are not part of the vaccination campaign itself. She is one of 20,000 people in her neighborhood selected for a clinical trial to understand how the vaccine works in adults ages 18 to 40. Although the vaccine has already been certified as safe internationally, there is a lack of in-depth knowledge of its level of effectiveness in large population groups and how it can be used in public policies, as explained in a press conference held by officials from the Ministry of Health.

Although the vaccine has already been certified as safe internationally, there is a lack of in-depth knowledge of its level of effectiveness in large population groups and how it can be used in public policies.

Participants have had blood samples taken and will be monitored for two years. It is expected that the results of this study will be decisive in being able to use the dengue vaccine on a large scale. “Brazil is the first country to use this vaccine in a public health strategy. The whole world is watching what we do. Now we are going to produce more knowledge. Scientific evidence will help make decisions at the international level,” commented the director of the National Immunization Program, Eder Gatti, during the appearance in Rio.

The six million doses against dengue purchased from the Japanese laboratory will arrive in Brazil in dribs and drabs throughout this year, but there are already talks for the company to transfer the technology and, thus, Brazil begins to produce the vaccine in its territory. on a larger scale.

In parallel, there are also hopes placed on another vaccine, this time produced in Brazil. This is the one developed by the Butantan Institute, a reference public institution in immunizations. At the moment it is known that it is 80% effective, although it still has to go through several procedures before being approved and will probably only be able to start being applied in 2025. Its great advantage is that it is a single dose, which allows more people to be protected. in less time.

Authorities attribute this historic outbreak to the effects of climate change and El Niño, which this summer has swept Brazil with more and more intense heat waves than usual and torrential rains.

Wolbachia Method

Aside from vaccines, Brazil has also been working for years with the so-called Wolbachia method: mosquitoes raised in a laboratory with a bacteria that prevents them from transmitting dengue to other mosquitoes and, consequently, to the surrounding human population. In the long run, these modified mosquitoes procreate and outcompete the native population, reducing the transmission capacity, not only of dengue but also of Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

The vaccine and the manipulated mosquito are medium and long-term strategies, but meanwhile, on the front line, health agents do not rest. Many cities reserve hospital wings for dengue patients and on the outskirts of Brasilia, one of the most affected regions, there are even field hospitals run by the military. Fumigation has also been intensified in the most sensitive areas and awareness campaigns have been reinforced so that the population does not leave stagnant water in flower pots, terraces or remains of garbage. Most people contract dengue due to mosquito breeding sites near their homes.

The authorities attribute this historic outbreak to the effects of climate change and El Niño, which this summer has swept Brazil with more and more intense heat waves than usual and torrential rains, a paradise for the transmitting mosquito, as the Secretary of State explained. Health Surveillance of the ministry, Ethel Maciel. “With climate change we are already seeing dengue where there was none, even in Europe, so we will have to have more control. “Brazil can help the rest of the world decide what needs to be done,” she confided.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.