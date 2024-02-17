Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to talk about Paolo Guerrero. In this regard, he called him 'capricious' for trying to terminate the contract with the César Vallejo club for allegedly receiving threats from criminals. The 'Urraca' also went against Mávila Huertas, her channel partner, and criticized her after her interview with the 'Predator'.

What did Magaly Medina say about Mávila Huertas?

The host Magaly Medina spoke about Mávila Huertas' intention to support Paolo Guerrero in the midst of the controversy for wanting to terminate his contract with the César Vallejo de Trujillo club.

“I have heard only one fake talk about the case, the only one, and it is on my channel: Mávila Huertas. I don't know what a fan of Guerrero is doing on this channel. I don't know, because that man made this channel lose a lot of money when he once sent me to prison, a lot of money. (…) Don't you want to write a book for Paolo Guerrero? Just as you did the book for Gisela Valcárcel. (…) You have to be a little less of a fan, less “Support and at least secretly stay in the middle,” exclaimed Magaly Medina.

What did Magaly Medina say about Paolo Guerrero?

Magaly Medina She was emphatic with Paolo Guerrero. La 'Urraca' called him 'capricious' for not being transparent and taking as an excuse the fact of supposedly receiving threats for not reaching the poet club. The TV host also recalled when Guerrero called the press after her case for contaminated tea came out, before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Adults make decisions and we have to take responsibility for the consequences of those decisions. That is what defines our degree of adulthood, what differentiates us from children, from creatures. It is time, at 40 years old, to take charge of the decisions you make and the consequences they entail. You cannot, anywhere in the world, terminate a contract unilaterally and not pay the consequences of it. That is what contracts have been made for. Imagine that the club terminated the contract , by the club's decision, by his age, he would surely have kicked. He would have gone to the UN, the CAS, the FIFA. He would have called a press conference, because he always victimizes himself. Remember about the so-called contaminated tea. Didn't it come out? to cry, to kick? And all of Peru was one voice. I will never understand the capricious behavior of people,” he noted.

