In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Borrell considered that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans regarding Gaza were “unacceptable.”

He added: “It is no secret that the Israelis financed Hamas and played a role in dividing the Palestinians,” stressing: “The use of force was disproportionate.”

Amid massive destruction and the displacement of thousands, the world awaits the positive results that the Doha negotiations might lead to, which will reflect on the collapsed reality in the Gaza Strip.

Media outlets quoted Egyptian sources as saying that the truce negotiations in the Gaza Strip will resume through meetings at the level of specialists held in Doha, followed by meetings in Cairo.

The sources added, “The truce talks in Doha and Cairo aim to reach an agreement on approving the truce in the Gaza Strip and exchanging prisoners and detainees.”

She continued: “The discussions are taking place with the participation of specialists from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel, in addition to a delegation from the Hamas movement, in continuation of what was discussed in the recent Paris meeting.”