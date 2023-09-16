Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Friday after undergoing surgeries related to a stabbing attack he suffered in 2018 that nearly claimed his life, according to local media.

Bolsonaro, 68, greeted his supporters as he left the private Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo, and CNN Brasil broadcast footage of his convoy leaving the hospital.

On Tuesday, the former far-right president (2019-2022) underwent several surgeries on the digestive and respiratory systems, including an endoscopic operation to treat stomach reflux, and nasal tract surgery.

A statement by his medical team, published by his advisor Fabio Wenegarten on social media, said that Bolsonaro showed “an excellent recovery and improvement.”

Bolsonaro has previously suffered from several medical problems since he was stabbed in the stomach while on tour during the 2018 presidential election campaign.

Bolsonaro underwent four surgeries after the attack, which was carried out by a man who was later found to be in a mental state that did not allow him to be tried.

Bolsonaro was repeatedly hospitalized to be treated for the repercussions of the attack, including intestinal obstructions.