The Federal Tax Service will raise the VAT rate on hamburgers to 20 percent from October 1

The Federal Tax Service (FTS) has introduced a special tax code for hamburgers and cheeseburgers, about this it says in a letter from the department.

As the Federal Tax Service clarified, from October 1, the value added tax (VAT) for fast food will increase to 20 percent. Previously, a 10 percent rate was applied to these goods, since they were classified as non-durable bakery products.

Starting from October, the Federal Tax Service will introduce a special code for “sandwich-type products, including hamburger, cheeseburger and similar products” into the All-Russian Classifier of Products by Type of Economic Activities (OKPD2).

Earlier, economist Maria Dolgova said that in the fall, pizza and burgers in Russia could rise in price by an average of four to eight percent. At the same time, pizza will rise in price more than hamburgers, a financial expert warned. It will rise in price mainly due to rising prices for dairy products and cheeses. The increase in the cost of burgers will be weaker, Dolgova noted. The price of the dish mainly depends on the price of beef, which over the summer has not risen in price as much as pork and poultry.