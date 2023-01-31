Boca fan, trapped in wires of the Bombonera: sensitive images

the defending champion Boca Juniors achieved a laborious and lackluster victory, but deserved, 1-0 over Atletico Tucuman Sunday night in his debut in the 2023 Argentine soccer league.

in a candy box packed, the local team kept all three points thanks to a goal scored by Paraguayan Óscar Romero at minute 66 with a right-footed touch, after receiving a cross from the Colombian Sebastian Villa.



Although he was surpassed in the game in several passages of the 90 minutes, Boca improved in the second part, he was more poignant despite a certain collective disorder, and he achieved an effortful victory that he justified from his offensive vocation.

The first meeting of the year at La Bombonera also marked the debuts in

Mouth of goalkeeper Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero, member of the Argentine team runner-up in the world in Brazil-2014, and Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez, with good performance.

Incident in the grandstand

The game, off the field, had a dramatic episode when a Boca fan tried to go from one tray to another and got caught in the wires.

The fan, who loses his clothes, suffers injuries to his arms, while other fans and security personnel try to rescue him. The video goes viral, although the images are sensitive.

The Argentine press reported that the fan is Jose Gonzalo Martinez. They reported that it is a man who suffered a psychotic episode with a persecutory paranoid delusion and whose blood alcohol level was 1.24.

The fan received “deep punctures” from barbed wire found in the structure.

It was not a miracle tragedy. This Boca fan was left naked and cut his arms on the wire fence trying to get out. He had to be removed by the police to be assisted immediately. Tense moment in Xeneize’s debut in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/i3sv8DbZHk – Pablo Lejder (@pablolejder) January 30, 2023

