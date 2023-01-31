United States | Three EMS workers fired and seventh officer suspended after fatal beating of Tire Nichols

Two employees of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have also been suspended, according to the New York Times.

Stateside Memphis police say a total of seven officers were suspended for the day by Tire Nichols after the abuse. The news channel reported about it CNN.

Five of those accused of killing Nichols have since been fired, and two remain under internal investigation. In the past, there have been reports of consequences for six police officers.

In addition, the Memphis Rescue Department says it fired three employees because of the incident. They were fired for not following the code of conduct.

For example, the employees did not properly assess Nichols’ health when he was pushed to the ground against a police car, says the US newspaper New York Times.

In addition, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own investigation into the actions of two of its employees at the scene, according to the newspaper. Both of them have been relieved of their duties until the investigation is completed.

A group of police arrested Nichols on January 7 after he had first fled from the police on foot. The officers beat and kicked Nichols. He died three days later in hospital.