Sometimes you have to take a chance as a car manufacturer. We're talking about offering a particular model in a particular market. For example, Europe is traditionally happy with stations, in China they are happy with an (extended) sedan and in the United States you make them happy with a pickup.

BMW M5 Touring to United States

In this clear overview, car manufacturers sometimes mix things up. Call it a gamble. A body variant is tried out in another market to see if it works. This case we are talking specifically about the new BMW M5 Touring.

In the United States, the larger M's are usually a success. Think of the M5, formerly the M6 ​​and now the M8. Big, bigger, biggest usually works fine in the US. A large coupe or sedan da bomb, but a station? Yet BMW is going to try it in the United States with the M5 Touring.

They didn't do it with the E34 and the E61. They will do it with the new generation. The sentiment is therefore different. Mercedes has simply offered the E63 as a station in the States for years. Audi later followed with the RS6 Avant. BMW was the only one absent in this segment. Not just in America, by the way. There is no Touring of the current generation M5 at all.

The Touring returns for the next generation M5 and BMW makes the bold move to the United States. The brand has that confirmed in a press release. The German car manufacturer says that there were so many enthusiastic reactions from America that they did not want to ignore this noise.

It is a big gamble for BMW, because it is and remains a niche. In America, a Touring simply sells less than Europe. The American who wants a fast, hybrid BMW with a big V8 can now go to the XM. It would have been very logical if BMW had not made the choice to go to the United States with the M5 Touring. Maybe that actually makes the choice cooler. The Audi RS6 Avant can expect stiff competition on the other side of the pond. The M5 Touring is coming!

