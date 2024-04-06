Surprisingly, Tesla could decide to abandon the Model 2 project. To tell the truth, according to some people close to the US brand cited by Reuters, the decision has already been made: no Model 2 will ever see the light, Elon Musk's new directive is to go all-in on robotaxis. That's right: Tesla is ready to scrap the project linked to its low-cost electric car to focus entirely on the long-discussed autonomous ride-hailing vehicle, which obviously will not be produced in such large volumes.

Goodbye Tesla Model 2?

An indiscretion which, if confirmed, would have some significance resounding, considering that only a little more than two weeks ago Tesla itself had made it known that the new series Model 2 was due to enter production during the next year. Not only that: to understand how big the ambitions of the US automaker, last year the company said it expected sales of up to 700 million units of Model 2 over the entire life cycle of the vehicle.

Cutting-edge manufacturing

A project defined right away revolutionary, also because it would have relied on a new production process radically different from those known to date, which could have saved Tesla up to 50% on construction costs and accelerated assembly times. What is it about? Simply put, in reducing the amount of work carried out at each stage of the production line, avoiding any movement or disassembly unnecessary of the vehicle or its components.

Contain costs

To complete this, and always with the final objective of containing costs, the new Model 2 would also be ready to adopt new technology to thrusters and batteries of new generation, promoting from this point of view the eradication of rare earth metals in the case of the former and a 75% reduction in silicon carbide for the latter. A complex of cutting-edge solutions in short, which however seems to remain only theoretical given that the new Model 2 may never see the light of day.