Or did they stage it? Or has BMW been hacked hard?

Nowadays it is very important for brands to have an online presence. If you do not have a social media account on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Second Love, Facebook, Snapchat, CU2, Hyves, ICQ, Pinterest or LinkedIn, you are no longer participating in speaking with Jan-Jaap van de Wal.

Through such an account you can perfectly show what kind of products you have and more importantly, what feeling and image are part of it. It is no different at BMW, they also have an Instagram account. On it you can view photos of Naomi Campbell in a BMW XM. Or images of the new BMW 7 Series, iX and again the XM. We also see the word ‘Beautiful’. That in itself is quite remarkable.

BMW hacked hard?

Perhaps there was a dissatisfied BMW purist (not to be confused with a paying BMW customer) who thinks that the measure is now full. It BMW Instagram account has been hacked! At least, it seems very much so.

The main image now says ‘Dee’, the hacker’s name perhaps? A few posts were posted right away. Obviously these do not show the desired image, but some poorly chosen memes. Seriously, didn’t that do much better on 9GAG ten years ago?

Admins

This is how the BMW Social Media admins have to pay for it. Now there has been a battle for a while between the Admins who went into full discussion with people who could watch. They didn’t like the models and the admins continued to object. So it could be some kind of retaliation.

Another option, which is also mentioned in the many comments, is that it is just a joke by BMW to give the impression that their social media account has been hacked. Although we don’t quite get the joke. In any case, well done: we fell for it!

Read more? Which of these six generations of BMW M5 is your favourite?

This article BMW hacked hard, or marketing stunt? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#BMW #hacked #hard #marketing #stunt