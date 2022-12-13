The volume of services in Brazil decreased by 0.6% in October, compared to the previous month, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to the IBGE Monthly Service Survey (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The result interrupts a sequence of 5 consecutive positive results.

The data were released by the institute on Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022). Here’s the full (940 KB).

In the accumulated result for the year, the sector grew 8.7%. When considering the accumulated result for the last 12 months, the service volume increased from 8.8% in September to 9% in October.

The decrease was accompanied by 3 activities: transport sector (-1.8%), professional, administrative and complementary services (-0.8%) and those provided to families (-1.5%).

Compared to the same period in 2021, the increase was 9.5%. The quarterly moving average was 0.4%, in the quarter ended in October 2022, compared to the level of the previous month, maintaining the positive trend since July 2020.