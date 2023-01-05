Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Iraqi national team topped the nominations to win the Gulf Cup in the 25th session in Basra, before the start of the “big event” at the “palm trunk” stadium, in the annual referendum conducted by the “Al-Ittihad”, with the participation of 100 personalities from among Gulf sports figures, and a number of national and foreign coaches. And also a large group of Gulf Cup stars in past editions, in addition to current players, whether in our “league” or the various Gulf leagues, and a large number of Arab media professionals.

Although the Gulf Cup over the course of its sessions got used to surprises, and it used to bring a new champion or an unexpected champion, and the land did not play with its owners in many copies, the data in the nominations, based on the level of the Gulf teams now, in addition to the announcement of a number of teams participating in the row The second, not using the stars of the first row.

And the “Lions of Mesopotamia” came to the fore with 49 votes, or 49%, and our national team came in the “runner-up” with 20 votes, or 20%. The third with 11 votes, at a rate of 11%, then the Saudi “Al-Akhdar” in the fourth place with 9 votes, at a rate of 9%, and the Bahraini “Al-Ahmar” “the title holder” came in the fifth place with 5 votes, at a rate of 5%, and Qatar is sixth with 4 votes, at a rate of 4 %, and the Kuwaiti team got only two votes, and the Yemeni team left the nominations circle without getting any votes.

The choices came in the direction of the “Lions of Mesopotamia”, not only in terms of readiness, but also because the championship is held on its stadium and among its football-loving fans, who are expected to be present strongly, and these fans rely on their players to regain the lost title for many years, and regain Memories of the fifth edition in 1979 at Al-Shaab International Stadium.

While Al-Abyad’s choices came because of the level he presented in the recent period during the friendly matches, in addition to entering the championship with first-class players, with the exception of Ali Mabkhout, the national team’s top scorer, while Saudi Arabia’s nominations were affected, due to the announcement of participation in the players of the Olympic team, after the impressive level he presented in « World Cup 2022”, which applied to Qatar, who will play in the second row, while the surprise was that Bahrain, the defending champion, fell to fifth place in the nominations, while the Kuwaiti “Blue” record-holder in winning the title did not appear as required, and was far away from the title nominations. .

Away from the nominations, the chances of all the teams remain on the field, whether the leaders in the referendum or the last.

