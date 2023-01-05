The declaration of intent by Cadillac and Andretti Global to join efforts to obtain the right to enter Formula 1 as the eleventh team took the environment by surprise. However, in the press release released, the General Motors brand did not provide information on how the commitment in Formula 1 will be structured and if the collaboration with Andretti implies a supply of power units produced directly by the US giant. As learned from FormulaPassion after reaching out to a Cadillac spokesman, the intention is to develop a power unit in synergy with an existing engine manufacturer.

The plan of the General Motors brand is in fact to cooperate for the development of a power unit, without however undertaking a project from scratch, but making use of the support of an organization already active in Formula 1. In detail, at the moment Cadillac is working to sign a collaboration agreement with Alpine. If the works are successful, the General Motors brand would bring experience in the field of combustion, turbo and battery technology as a dowry to the French engineer, while the Renault brand, in addition to supporting the development of the power unit in as a whole, as is already the case at Viry Chatillon, would focus mainly on the remaining components of the hybrid system. However, Cadillac’s goal does not stop at the power unit alone. In fact, General Motors wants to capitalize on its experience in motorsport, providing skills and design tools for the creation of chassis and aerodynamics. An almost all-round use would thus be envisaged for Cadillac, similar to that of Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine itself, not limited to just the power unit as was the case with Honda.

The chronicle of the last year sees many points of contact between the various protagonists of the story. Andretti had in fact been rumored as Alpine’s possible partner for the LMDh program at Le Mans starting in 2024, but just recently Andretti herself formalized the collaboration with the WTR team to manage the Acura (Honda) prototypes in the IMSA championship. Andretti also competes in the IndyCar championship using Honda engines, competitors of General Motors’ Chevrolet engines. Finally, the team in Formula E makes use of Porsche powertrains, the latter home which a few months ago was close to entering Formula 1. In the event of the project becoming a reality, there will therefore be several knots to be resolved on a commercial level, but before that it is necessary obtain the green light from the FIA ​​to proceed with the registration.