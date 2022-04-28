Two billion a month for Ukraine. How is it justified to fuel the locomotive of war in a foreign country when there is no money at home to relieve student debt, build infrastructure, or subsidize healthcare? Very simple: “The price is small,” US President Joe Biden explained this Thursday, asking Congress for another gigantic item of 33,000 million dollars, more than double the previous one. “Ukrainians pay every day with their lives. If we give in to this aggression, it will cost us even more », he warned.

In other words, it is cheaper to fight Russia in the Ukraine now and let them lay down the lives and eat the bombs, than to wait for the war to come home. However, Biden does not accept the Russian premise that the United States and NATO are waging a war against it through a third party (Ukraine). “That’s an excuse for her failure,” she settled. “The reality is that the Ukrainian troops, equipped with some capabilities to resist the invasion of the Russian troops, are repelling them,” she added.

“Some capabilities” are, in his words, thousands of anti-tank and anti-air missiles, grenade launchers, machine guns, radar systems, drones, rifles, and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition. Ukraine also wants tanks and will probably get them. The percentage of military aid has grown dramatically in the package that Biden has just requested from Congress. Of the 33,000 million, 20,000 are to sell weapons and only three thousand for humanitarian assistance. There will also be 8.5 billion dollars in cash so that Volodimir Zelensky can pay his troops and meet his government’s bills, such as paying pensions or paying for hospitals.

In addition to giving him “so that he has some money in his pocket”, Biden had a surprise in store for him: “We are going to »accommodate« the Russian oligarchs,” he said sarcastically. “Yeah!”, she enthused herself. The White House will send Congress a law to expeditiously seize and seize the properties of these “kleptocrats”, such as yachts, luxury homes and other profits “sickly engendered in Putin’s kleptocracy.” Once sold, the funds will go directly “to repair the damage that Russia has done in Ukraine and help rebuild it.”

“Do not speak lightly”



As the war goes on and the aberrations committed by the Russian troops become more known, the Biden administration loses its fear of irritating Putin. “No one should talk lightly about using nuclear weapons,” he warned. He is also not afraid of the possibility that Moscow will turn off the gas tap, as he has done with Poland and Bulgaria. At home, he says he is prepared “for anything he does”, but also to help Europe. “We have already talked to our allies, like Japan, to tell them that we may divert our natural gas sales to send directly to Poland and Bulgaria.”

Experts point out that Russia has more to lose than its clients if it cancels the accounts. Oil can be put into barrels and easily shipped anywhere in the world, but not natural gas. For that, it needs the gas pipelines that it has built in Europe with multi-million dollar investments. “They were sold as a reliable source of energy for the world and now they have been shown to be a weapon to attack those who stand up to them for their aggressions,” he concluded. The Russian blackmail is “just one more reminder” that the world has to move toward clean energy, she recalled.