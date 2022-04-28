Angostura, Sinaloa.- Construction workers suspended the work they were carrying out this noon, upon finding some indicators of what could be a skeleton although it is not yet determined if they could be human. The work was carried out in the normal way, with a retro excavator machine in front of a private home, on Ruiz Cortinez street in the Sindicatura La Reformabelonging to the municipality of Angostura, when they discovered clothes and some small bones, apparently human.

At this time, the place has been cordoned off and prosecutorial personnel are working in the area of ​​the discovery to carry out the corresponding procedures as well as collect the evidence located at the home.

The investigative police belonging to the “Pegaso” group have arrived at the scene, and are already working on the facts of the case.

Read more: Extensive damage leaves a crash in the first square of Los Mochis

What has been disclosed in the place is that it is still not possible to be sure if what was found actually belongs to a human being, it is the tests that will give the result.

It is worth mentioning that the investigation work, as well as the excavation at the home, will continue for several hours.