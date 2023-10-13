The funniest tweets on the betting case

The betting scandal has engulfed Italy. No one would have ever expected that, after Nicolò Fagioli’s self-denunciation, other important names in the panorama of A league. On social media, as one might expect, all hell broke loose and thousands of users went wild with hilarious comments, to say the least. Here, then, is a list of the funniest comments from the people of X (the now old Twitter).

“It’s not the first time that a convicted felon dictates the rules in this country. It must be admitted that no one can beat us in terms of coherence”, comments user DeerEwan.

“Still being accused of misbehavior by Fabrizio Corona it would be like being accused of blasphemy by Germano Mosconi“, writes WaWe970 again on X.

User Pirata_21 teases like this: “Tonali And Zaniolo questioned by the police for the betting case they were accompanied by Buffon. Which is like being accompanied to the police station to contest a fine for drunkenness by Nainggolan“.

“They had them accompanied by Buffon. Someone within the national team has a sense of humor that not even Ricky Gervais”, wrote the user matteograndi.

The Rai presenter also commented Caterina Balivo: But what do I say? You are famous, you have the honors of glory, there are millions of fans who support you every day and you certainly don’t have the problem of putting food on the table. What need is there to bet?! Thinking about the dangers of the order in Coverciano saddens me a lot.”

“TO Coverciano only Spalletti and his staff will remain, I tell you”, comments the VivInterNews page.

The comment of the sports journalist Fabrizio Biasin could not be missing: “Crown: ‘At 2pm I will reveal the fourth name linked to betting, he is a Roma player. Basically Corona is using the “Amadeus method” when he announces the news of Sanremo ‘”.

