Microsoft will release a new bundle of Xbox Series S at the end of this month which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. He Starter Bundle of Xbox Series S It will be available worldwide on October 31 for $299.99.

It is unusual to see Microsoft include three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with its consoles, as the company often offers a month of access as part of promotions, bundled with accessories and elsewhere. It is an ideal offer for anyone interested in Xbox Game Pass and the hundreds of games available on the service.

Given the Microsoft includes version ultimate of Xbox Game Passyou can also stream games Xbox to a mobile device for three months with this package. The Xbox Series S itself is the regular white 512GB model, not the new black 1TB version. This is the second Christmas offer of Xbox Series S that we have seen so far, since Microsoft temporarily reduced the price of Xbox Series S at $249.99 last year.

The bundle of Xbox Series S of Microsoft It comes just a day before the company is expected to close its acquisition of the giant Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has been targeting Friday, October 13 as the closing date, when it will announce to the world that the 20-month process to purchase the creator of Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard, it is finished. That date will depend on whether the UK Competition and Markets Authority approves the company’s newly restructured deal. Microsoft tomorrow.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Great opportunity, especially for Santa and the Three Wise Men, keep an eye out!