The German government maintains its policy of not directly supplying heavy weapons, such as tanks or artillery, to Ukraine, but has launched an exchange with its NATO partners and the European Union, which will immediately provide the country invaded by Russia with war material. of this type from states such as Slovenia, Bulgaria or Slovakia, among others, which have a modern arsenal of Soviet origin. “We talk about tanks, we talk about armored vehicles and the different possibilities that these countries provide them,” Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Thursday. Berlin’s new initiative is for other NATO or EU countries to deliver Soviet-made heavy weapons to Ukraine and in return Germany provides them with similar modern weaponry. “We are in talks and this can go very quickly,” the minister told the RTL television station, stressing that the first exchanges will take place in the coming days.

Like the Federal Chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the Minister of Defense reiterated that the Bundeswehr, the federal army, cannot transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine if it wants to guarantee the defense of the country and fulfill its duties in the Atlantic Alliance. “I am committed to our NATO partners,” Lambrecht said. The new initiative of the Social Democratic minister takes place after several days of open criticism of Scholz for his indecision when it comes to complying with the demands of kyiv, which has insistently demanded that Germany urgently send battle tanks, armored vehicles and heavy artillery . The federal chancellor has been pressured even by his green and liberal partners in the government coalition, both in favor of providing Ukraine with the weapons it demands, even at the cost of weakening Germany’s defensive capacity by giving up material from its army.

Several German media report that the first exchange will take place with Slovenia. The small former Yugoslav republic will deliver Soviet T-72 tanks to the Ukrainian army and in exchange will receive light tanks of the “Marder” type and armored “Fuchs”, both of German manufacture. The T-72 tank is a vehicle that the Ukrainian army itself has and is familiar with. Slovenia apparently wants to take advantage of the occasion to modernize its army with German military equipment and also wants to receive the «Leopard 2» main battle tank, the «Boxer» wheeled armored vehicle and the «Puma» tank. Lambrecht also confirmed that Germany will instruct Ukrainian soldiers in the handling of the “Panzerhaubitze 2000”, a heavy self-propelled howitzer of national manufacture. Several units of the heavy tracked gun are going to be delivered by the Netherlands to the Ukraine and Germany assumes the training of its operation. Germany cannot provide them, since the Bundeswehr does not have them, commented Lambrecht, who stressed that “we will help where we can instruct in the handling” of weapons manufactured in this country.