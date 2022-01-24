The Batman will arrive in Italian cinemas at the beginning of March, marking a new cycle of stories linked to the timeless DC superhero. To pass the wait Daria_Martina has seen fit to take on the role of one of the most charming villains of the Dark Knight by creating a Poison Ivy cosplay.

Appearing for the first time in the Batman comics back in 1966, the character’s origins have changed several times over time, but after the Crisis on Infinite Earths usually Poison Ivy, whose real name is Pamela Lillian Isley, is a biochemist who due to a mutation possesses a poisonous touch, enhanced physical abilities, and supernatural control over plant life. Moved by a deep love for plants, she uses plant toxins and mind control pheromones for her criminal activities, which are usually aimed at protecting endangered species and the natural environment from the negligent actions of humans.

The Daria_Martina cosplay offers us a rather classic version of Poison Ivy, but still very fascinating, characterized by greenish skin, bright red hair and a costume that recalls the world of plants. To make her work more original and captivating, the cosplayer also added a carnivorous plant that sprouts from her hand, a truly appreciable touch of class.

Staying on the subject of villain, we suggest the cosplay of Bela Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village frimato Anna Ahiru.

What do you think of Daria_Martina’s Poison Ivy from Batman cosplay?