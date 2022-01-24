Home page politics

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. led the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

After the sensational report on sexual violence in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, the feminist initiative “Maria 2.0” calls on Joseph Ratzinger to give up his papal name.

Munich – The Catholic reform movement “Maria 2.0” calls for Pope Benedict XVI. after the sensational report on sexual violence in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, he decided to give up his papal name.

“In view of this, we expect Joseph Ratzinger to refrain from using his papal name and associated titles and insignia,” the feminist initiative said. He “played down the sexual abuse of minors in an almost brazen way”.

Sexual abuse cases not dealt with appropriately

Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, led the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982. A report commissioned by the Archdiocese itself comes to the conclusion that cases of sexual abuse in the diocese have not been dealt with appropriately for decades. Benedikt’s role is particularly explosive. He is charged with four counts of misconduct. He denied the allegations in a statement of defence. The experts assume that in all likelihood he was not telling the truth.

Opinion must not remain without consequences

“This report must not remain without consequences for the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, but also for the Catholic Church as a whole,” said “Maria 2.0” and also called for consequences for other responsible persons who the report accuses of misconduct. In addition to Ratzinger, these include his successors as archbishops, Cardinal Friedrich Wetter and incumbent Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who has been accused of formal misconduct in two cases.

“We believe that none of these individuals can remain in their current positions. We consider it necessary that they renounce all offices, functions and honorary titles that they currently hold, as well as all related income.” dpa