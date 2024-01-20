A parking garage and a detached garage with this villa, that will make you warm as a car enthusiast.

It is often the case that you get one situation with a villa. For example, a basement parking lot, a garage or a carport. This house in Bergen, North Holland even has two options. Ideal for different situations to shape as a collector.

For example, you can park your most prestigious cars in the basement parking lot under the house. Vehicles that you don't take out too often. Think of a rare Ferrari or a classic for summer days. The detached garage can accommodate the daily's or more common supercars. Cars that you also dare to drive in the autumn or winter.

The basement is accessible from the kitchen-diner and consists of a wine cellar and an area where cars can be parked. Of course, the garage door is electrically operated and the driveway to the basement is heated so that slippery conditions due to snow, ice or rain are not an issue.

In 2020, the current owner had a detached garage built on the property. Four cars can be parked in this detached garage. There are wide, electrically operated garage doors. You will also find 2 AC chargers of 22 kW to charge a plug-in hybrid or electric car. 22 kW is also really nice el rapidoso that's good for the baker!

As if the two garages weren't enough, four permanent parking spaces have also been created in the yard. This means that a total of nine cars can be parked: in the garage and outside combined. Not to mention the unofficial places (read: just crash your car somewhere in the yard).

With an asking price of 3.85 million euros you can expect an otherwise very complete villa. In addition to being home to all your cars, the house has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a pool house, several fireplaces and a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi and sauna. The advertisement of the villa with basement parking and garage is on Funda.

