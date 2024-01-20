The star of the film “Vertical” Larisa Luzhina was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation

Soviet actress and star of the film “Vertical” Larisa Luzhina was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation – her heart began to beat irregularly, which can lead to a cerebral stroke. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, the 84-year-old People's Artist of the RSFSR turned to specialists with heart complaints the day before. Doctors diagnosed her with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, in which the arrhythmia can occur suddenly and last up to seven days. One of the most dangerous complications of this disease is a cerebral stroke.

Now the actress is undergoing outpatient treatment and keeping a diary of blood pressure readings due to stage 3 hypertension.

In December 2023, Luzhina suffered a heart attack. The artist herself did not specify what exactly happened to her, however, answering a question about her well-being, she stated that she was in the hospital.