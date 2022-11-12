Rome – I am fivebut only one (so far) officially recognized, the works left by Banksy on the rubble of bombed buildings near Kiev. To the two released by photographer Ed Ram in recent days was added the image of an athlete vertically on a destroyed wall in Irpin, which the Bristol artist posted last night by signing it, and two others still unofficial. The first shows an athlete moving a stick with the ribbon, the other – among the damaged buildings in Hostomel, near the Antonov airport – a woman with curlers and in a dressing gown with a gas mask and a fire extinguisher.

“They are all images photographed by Ram, who is on the trail of Banksy – explains Stefano Antonelli, curator with Gianluca Marziani of the most important Italian exhibitions of the famous street artist – It is a very well thought out and studied operation. Banksy had been silent for almost two years. “

Months ago there were rumors of his possible forays into Lampedusa and, in fact, in Ukraine.

Six months ago French street artist C205 (Christian Guémy), a close friend of Banksy, he was in the country at war for similar actions and it appears that he was contacted by his English colleague.

“Banksy always acts counting on the help and support of local people – explains Antonelli – and moves like a terrorist. It takes a lot of courage and determination, but he absolutely wanted to be there. “

All the works, he adds, would have been made a few days ago. “This time the protagonists are especially children who know how to move lightly and stay balanced, an invitation to smile even in a dramatic situation. It therefore seems that he wants to invest the new generations with the responsibility of looking at things differently. Banksy drops bombs to make peace “.