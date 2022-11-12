All those who have pets must be aware of the care of their animal and all the aspects involved in its upbringing. Many people have a cat as a pet, but they rarely remember a fundamental care task such as brushing their fur. This action is a routine that will strengthen the relationship with your pet and, in addition, can help you detect possible health problems such as external parasites, skin lumps or other types of injuries.

Most pets enjoy being brushed and relax. In addition, brushing your cat has many advantages. With this action you remove the dead hair that your cat ingests during its daily cleaning, which reduces the formation of hairballs. With brushing, you also stimulate the growth of the coat and help to straighten the hair, which favors its insulating function against extreme temperatures, cold in winter and hot in summer.

How should you brush a cat?



To prevent your pet from suffering during brushing, you must follow a series of recommendations. If you don’t want to harm your cat, the first thing you should do is buy a good cat brush that suits the needs of your pet, depending on whether it has short or long hair. There are brushes designed to remove dead hair, others designed to massage your pet and others to untangle your cat’s fur. In addition, the Veterinary Technical assistant Miriam Zazo on the Animal Store blog, recommends following a series of recommendations to brush your pet without suffering any damage:

– You must be delicate when combing your pet, start combing in the same direction as the hair, from the head to the tail.

– Use a brush with soft bristles to smooth the hair superficially. Then use one with metal spikes to drag as much hair as possible.

– Start by pampering your pet until he allows himself to be combed, start brushing with slow and long movements.

– If your cat has knots, try to undo them with your fingers, if you can’t, cut them with blunt-end scissors.

– To remove dead hair, use a bristle brush and brush your cat against the hair, starting with the tail, then smooth it again in the direction in which the hair grows.

– Do not brush near the eyes or whiskers, these parts make cats uncomfortable and can get upset.

How often should you brush your cat’s hair?



As explained by the Veterinary Technical Assistant Miriam Zazo on the Animal Store blog, this activity should be done from when they are puppies. From two months of age you can start brushing it. To know how often to comb your cat, you have to take into account whether it has long or short hair, the amount of hair it loses or the ability they have to clean themselves.

For long-haired cats it is advisable to brush them daily or do a thorough brushing once a week. Instead, short-haired cats can be combed once a week with a fine-toothed comb. With five minutes of daily brushing you can untangle knots and make your cat’s hair look healthy and strong.