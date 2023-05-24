From the font size and numbers on the screen until the redesign to simplify the steps as much as possible that the beneficiaries should follow to consult balance, movements or withdraw your money, are some of the changes that Banco del Bienestar has implemented to facilitate the use of ATMs in older adults or people who are not familiar with them.

With the objective of facilitate the experience of those account holders who join for the first time In addition to banking services and their technology, Banco del Bienestar’s ATMs have a highly accessible home screen that allows you to check your balance, movements, and make cash withdrawals in a few simple steps, reported, Víctor Lamoyi Bocanegra, general director of Banco del Bienestar.

Our users are mainly beneficiaries of the social programs of the Government of Mexico, many of them older adults who are not used to using ATMs and, in other cases, people who have banking services for the first time and are facing their first contacts. with the ATM”, explained Lamoyi Bocanegra.

The general director of Banco del Bienestar added that, with them in mind, the user interface of the Banco del Bienestar ATMs was redesigned to simplify as much as possible the steps that the user follows to check balance, movements or withdraw money from your support, scholarship or pension.

Even, he said, the font size and numbers on the screen were determined with the visibility problems that afflict many of our older adults in mind.

Facilitating the user experience at ATMs is a way to help beneficiaries of social programs to actively join financial services”, emphasized the general director of Banco del Bienestar.

How to withdraw money at Banco del Bienestar ATMs?

It is really simple, because users can get their money in 5 easy steps:

The first is to insert your card and enter your Personal Identification Number (PIN). The second, choose “Cash withdrawal”. The third, define the amount you want to withdraw. The fourth, define if you want to print your withdrawal receipt and the fifth, take cash, receipt and your card.