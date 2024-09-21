Amazon’s Director of Public Policy, Carla Comarella, stated that the company uses technology to make deliveries in more difficult-to-reach regions, such as favelas. The statement was made this Friday (September 20, 2024) during a seminar on the subject held by Unisa (Santo Amaro University), in São Paulo.

In affirming Amazon’s commitment to the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Comarella highlighted the company’s policies to facilitate logistics routes in deliveries. He defined the action as a way to promote “social benefit through services”.

“There is a combination of information from the driver, the camera on top of the delivery van, traffic lights, maps, so that the delivery is as fast and optimized as possible”he stated. “This means we can expand our services to deliver to favelas, like Paraisópolis, at the same speed as other places.”

On September 4, Amazon announced which has expanded its delivery services to serve remote regions, including riverside communities. Through a partnership on air routes with Azul, the company also promises fast delivery in the country’s 5 regions.

Comarella also stated that the big tech intends to offer internet service via satellite in low orbit. The service will be available from 2026.